"I'm sure you're referring to my fiancé who was murdered," Nancy tells him. "We think as a mugging. I'm not really sure why. I've never known."

She continues, "He had gotten a job over the summer on a construction crew actually and a guy that had been fired from the job came back with a gun and he unloaded the whole gun on Keith—around his face, neck and back. And that's what happened. It was not an argument. They didn't really know each other at all. But he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

