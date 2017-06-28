Nancy Grace is recalling her worst nightmare.
In a heartbreaking scene from tonight's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the TV personality opens up about her fiancé's tragic death during her reading with Tyler Henry.
"There's a feeling of a situation getting out of hand and not going how it was intended to originally go," Tyler explains, scribbling on his notepad. "This doesn't look like I was supposed to die that day. I don't even necessarily get the strongest impression of someone seeking someone out. There's a feeling of something goes wrong…and that wasn't the original plan."
"I'm sure you're referring to my fiancé who was murdered," Nancy tells him. "We think as a mugging. I'm not really sure why. I've never known."
She continues, "He had gotten a job over the summer on a construction crew actually and a guy that had been fired from the job came back with a gun and he unloaded the whole gun on Keith—around his face, neck and back. And that's what happened. It was not an argument. They didn't really know each other at all. But he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."
See the sad moment unfold in the clip above.
