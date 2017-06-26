24 Gladiator Sandals That Will Upgrade Your Summer Uniform

We love warm weather as much as anyone, but when it comes to your summer uniform, there's only so much you can do to switch it up.

After all, you're mostly rotating between denim cutoffs and tees, and mixing in the occasional boho dress here and there. So how do you keep your outfit from looking, dare we say, basic? Hint: It's all about the footwear. Since it's scorching hot out right about now, sandals of some sort are the only sane option. But don't make do with flip flops—that will do nothing elevate your look.

Instead, gladiator sandals are the more sophisticated choice.