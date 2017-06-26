24 Gladiator Sandals That Will Upgrade Your Summer Uniform

by Taylor Stephan

Branded: Gladiator Sandals

We love warm weather as much as anyone, but when it comes to your summer uniform, there's only so much you can do to switch it up.

After all, you're mostly rotating between denim cutoffs and tees, and mixing in the occasional boho dress here and there. So how do you keep your outfit from looking, dare we say, basic? Hint: It's all about the footwear. Since it's scorching hot out right about now, sandals of some sort are the only sane option. But don't make do with flip flops—that will do nothing elevate your look.

Instead, gladiator sandals are the more sophisticated choice.

Maybe the occasion calls for a knee-high heeled version or perhaps it calls for a low key off-duty flat. Either way, any of the below options are the summer sandals you should be wearing right now!

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Knotagain Sandal, $445

Matisse

Matisse Origin Sandal, $85

Allsaints

Allsaints Raquel Sandal, $298

Zimmermann

Zimmermann Scallop Tie Sandal, $425

Tkees

Tkees Olly Sandal, $95

Soludos

Soludos Indigo Bandana Sandal, $99

Frank

Frank Buckle Sandals, $140

H&M

H&M Sandals, $15

﻿﻿Schutz

Schutz Rae Nubuck Gladiator Sandals, $100

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang Patricia Lace-Up PVC and Leather Sandals, $198

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Gemma Snake-Effect Faux Leather Sandals, $55

Paloma Barcelo

Paloma Barcelo Anita Lace-Up Leather Espadrille Sandals, $132

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Lise Embellished Suede and Leather Sandals, $259

Klik

Klik Keri Gladiator Platform Sandal, $158

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Chesta Tall Gladiator Sandal, $200

Seychelles

Seychelles Love Affair Lace-Up Sandal, $99.95

See by Chloe

See by Chloe Edna Gladiator Sandal, $355

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Tori Knotted Wraparound Sandal, $120

Valentino

Valentino 'Rockstud' Sandal, $1,045

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Amor Ankle Wrap Sandal, $79

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Evonne Sandal, $125

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Eavan Studded Gladiator Sandal, $91

Mossimo Supply Co.

Mossimo Supply Co. Women's Zoey Gladiator Sandals, $35

Gianvito Rossi

Gianvito Rossi Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals, $499

Hey, if the shoe fits!

And you know it will!

