As the Annenberg Foundation prepares to celebrate the opening of the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista, Calif., this weekend, some of Hollywood's most famous dog owners are sharing their positive pet stories with fans.
In a new video posted onto YouTube, Kristen Bell reintroduces viewers to her dog Lola who she rescued at a shelter 13 years ago.
"I wanted a dog for my birthday, which was like my first dog as an adult and she was just staring at me from inside her kennel and I felt this instant connection and the woman at the pound said, 'You may not want that dog. She's been returned by two other families,'" Kristen recalled. "And I said, 'Nope. That's my dog. That's the dog I want.'"
The rest, as they like to say in Hollywood, is history.
Charlize Theron also stars in the video with her two beloved pooches Johnny and Berkley. The Hollywood actress couldn't help but emphasize how much pets can become part of the family.
"My children absolutely adore them and they adore my children and I cannot imagine my family without them," Charlize shared. "What's better than opening your door and two friendly faces are just happy to see you no matter what? That's what Berkley and Johnny do."
She added, "They're strays, they look weird but they're so beautiful. You don't need a purebred dog."
The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is described as a community service and pet adoption center that includes veterinary care and animal education.
In fact, the center also focuses on "the celebration and study of the relationship between people and their pets — and the important and beneficial impact of the human-animal bond."
"Looking out for another living thing is a way of learning how to look out for yourself, learning to have empathy and love and I think that's brilliant for kids," Stephen Moyer shared. "It's a great reminder for us."