All the pet lovers, put your paws up!

As the Annenberg Foundation prepares to celebrate the opening of the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista, Calif., this weekend, some of Hollywood's most famous dog owners are sharing their positive pet stories with fans.

In a new video posted onto YouTube, Kristen Bell reintroduces viewers to her dog Lola who she rescued at a shelter 13 years ago.

"I wanted a dog for my birthday, which was like my first dog as an adult and she was just staring at me from inside her kennel and I felt this instant connection and the woman at the pound said, 'You may not want that dog. She's been returned by two other families,'" Kristen recalled. "And I said, 'Nope. That's my dog. That's the dog I want.'"

The rest, as they like to say in Hollywood, is history.