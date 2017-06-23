Why Kim Kardashian Is the Reigning Beauty Queen—Sorry, Kylie

Beauty queen means something a tad bit different for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Typically, the title is reserved for women working the pageant circuit. For this famous family, it means someone who not only uses the best beauty products (they all do), but someone who also influences the industry and, ultimately, makeup mavens everywhere (again, they all do).
Who's the reigning beauty kween? The title is currently up from grabs. Kylie Jenner would be the obvious choice, right? Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are constantly sold out, she rocks a wig like nobody's business and her go-to glam squad is just as Insta-famous as the youngest sister.
There's also Kim Kardashian West, who just launched KKW Beauty, which sold out its first launch—Crème Contour and Highlight Kits—in just two hours. Not to mention, her beauty endorsements go way back, before social media #ads were even a thing.
Apparently, there's no sibling rivalry when it comes to business. "Kylie and I love collaborating on our lip kit together, but also makeup is both of our passion," Kim told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "We really aren't competing."
Still, we were curious to find out which sister is the real beauty boss, so we took a look back at their deals, businesses and overall impact.
And the winner is…
Kanye West's better half reigns supreme when it comes to beauty influence. Not only does she have her own cosmetics line, is often paid to endorse products, has jump-started the careers of successful hairstylists and makeup artists, but she's also serves as inspiration a few other beauty brands. Let us explain.
If you don't know who Pat McGrath is, for shame. The veteran makeup artist is responsible for some of the most iconic beauty looks in editorial and entertainment history. The legend also has her own makeup brand, called Pat McGrath Labs, and you can bet every release is gone in mere minutes. You know those glitter lips Taylor Swift wore in her "I Don't Want to Live" video? That was Pat McGrath Labs.
The brand's most recent launch, Dark Star 006, a smoky eye kit, was highly anticipated, in due part to the model—the one and only Kim Kardashian West—teasing out the product. "Our first collaboration with Kim was at the start of Pat McGrath Labs in fall 2015 with Gold 001. There's literally only one woman in the world who is as big a beauty junkie as I am—and that's her! We talk for hours about our favorite products and newest tips and tricks," Pat told E! News.
This recommendation gives Kim major cred alone.
In 2010, Kim was announced as the face of FusionBeauty Colorceuticals Collection. Kim's favorite of the line? Illumifill Line Filling Luminizer, "because you can wear it with no makeup for summer and just have this gorgeous glow while you're running around on the beach," she told InStyle. Kim without makeup for a whole season? We have to see to believe it.
Fusion Beauty - Illumifill Line Filling Luminizer With Amplifat, $26.99
On April 16, 2013, Kim tweeted, "Can't live without my @EOS lip balm!" while taking a duck-face selfie next to the pink product. To which, a fan tweeted back, "@KimKardashian @eos Get that promo money sis!" Other celebs like Britney Spears also endorsed the brand over social media. However, in 2016, EOS was sued over allegations that its product caused rashes and blisters. The lip balm was eventually deemed safe, and the class action suit was settled.
eos Smooth Lip Balm Sphere, $2.99
Kim is loyal to her go-to glam squad, and they are loyal to her. Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is no exception. When the pro teamed up with Anastasia Beverly Hills to create a shadow palette (now sold out), you can bet there was a shimmery bronze hue called Kim. In January, the makeup artist also held a master class in Dubai, which happened to be Kim's first public appearance after she was robbed in Paris. That's friendship. "Mario has taught me every makeup trick I know and use until this day!" she said.
Now, this product win belongs to the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan—Kris included, as all lent their names their own nail colors. But we'll list this under Kim for dramatic effect. Nicole by OPI, the more affordable sister collection to OPI Nail Polish, released Kardashian Kolor Nail Polish in 2013. Priced at $7.99, you could pick up a bubbly Barbie pink called Kim-pletely in Love. RadarOnline obtained a copy of Kendall and Kylie's contracts, which stated the 15 and 13-year-olds (at the time) were making $100,000 each of this deal. We wonder how much the older sisters made!
You know Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips collection? The lipsticks named after powerful, beautiful celebrities, like Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, or women who inspire the makeup maven? Yes, there's one called Kim K.W., too. Of course, it's a light-pink nude, a.k.a. the color Kim wears pretty much every day.
Before Kylie even started a cosmetics like, Kim had one with sisters Khloe and Kourtney. Nowadays, the collection consists of hair care products, like flat irons, dry conditioner and more. In 2015, the 3-in-1 curling wand even won an Allure Best of Beauty Award.
Kardashian Beauty Flat Iron 1", $89.99
Before launching her own namesake line, Kim tapped into her beauty mogul of a little sister for a lip kit collaboration: KKW by Kylie Cosmetics. The kit includes four cream liquid lipsticks in different shades of nude. Oh yeah, did we mention they are all named after the inspiration: Kim, Kimmie, Kiki and Kimberly? The ad campaign featuring the sisters in slick, center-parted hair was enough to get fans excited.
Kim's recently launched cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, put her at the top of the Kardashian-Jenner beauty empire. With her debut release, Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, the mogul was projected to make $14.4 million in sales…in about two hours, which is how long it took for all four shades to sell out. The cream contour products will be the first products of many to come.
Kim may be the reigning queen, but Kylie is very close to the crown. Her cosmetics line alone ranks in millions. Not to mention, she has an impressive list of endorsement deals of her own.
We know Kylie loves her $4 Ardell fake lashes, as do most of Hollywood starlets, but every now and then, she apparently splurges on a pair of Lilly Lashes…probably when they pay her to wear them. "#ad Everyone always wants to know what lashes I wear. My favorite are @LillyLashes �� Today I'm wearing 3D Style "Miami" Check out their glam lashes at www.LillyLashes.com," she wrote on Instagram.
Lilly Lashes Miami, $29.99
In 2015, Kylie was announced as the brand ambassador for Nip + Fab. Her favorite product from the brand? A plumping serum, obviously. "Ok guys you have to try @nipandfab Dragons Blood Fix Serum! Plumps my skin and is the perfect make up base!" she tweeted.
Sorry, momager Kris—Kylie didn't get paid for this endorsement, according to TMZ. The reality star promoted the butt enhancement cream on Instagram because she might actually genuinely like it. "I love sharing my beauty secrets with you guys and this is a favorite! @PureLeef offers products with All Natural ingredients (which is important to me) to help maintain & accentuate your curves! @PureLeef's butt enhancement cream & Breast plumping lotion stimulate fat cells in the target areas. I started seeing results after only a month of consistent use. Love their products," she wrote. Although the brand denies paying the social media star, the post was tagged #ad.
Kylie sure loves her wigs, extensions and weaves. There was a moment there when the star wore a different color in her hair every day. It made sense that she would team up with Bellami Hair to create her own line, called Kylie Hair Kouture, of clip-in extensions.
Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan's first celebrity client was Kim Kardashian, but now she works more often with Kylie, especially on her cosmetics campaigns. The beauty pro has built an impressive following on social media—2.1 million followers on Instagram—and as a result of that, she's scored an exclusive deal with Tarte Cosmetics on a limited-edition, now sold-out palette. (Again, impact!)
Hrush isn't the only one Insta-famous name in Kylie's go-to glam squad. The social media maven contacted makeup artist Ariel Tejada through Instagram, and now the 22-year-old is teaching master classes, traveling the world and can often be seen working on the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
It all started with those liquid liquids. Now, the collection ranges from blushes to highlights and even collabs with her other sisters. You know the pain: You're waiting until the exact moment a product is suppose to release online, only to be disappointed because every color is already sold out. You don't know what we're talking about? Read this.
While Kendall has less beauty endorsement deals than all her other sisters, we've listed her beauty boss #3. Why? The supermodel has a strong fashion industry presence. When she's not fronting every major fashion campaign, walking down runways and covering magazines, the trendsetter is setting style standards for It Girls everywhere. She may bring in less money, but she has major impact. Not to mention, she is the face of Estée Lauder, which may contractually prohibit her from working with any other beauty brands.
As the face of the Estée Lauder, Kendall participates in tons of exclusive content available on the beauty brand's blog, Estée Stories. You can find out everything from her favorite (Estée) products to what colors she likes to paint her nails.
Although Estée Lauder's sister brand, The Estée Edit, recently announced its closure, we can now scoop up the edgy, youthful collection—which was curated by Kendall and beauty influencer Irene Kim.
The Edit Eyeshadow Palette, Now $33.60
There's no doubt Khloe has impact. She has her denim line, Good American, as well as become the go-to fitness guru of the clan. When it comes to beauty, she relies on her glam squad and few brand favorites.
Hollywood hairstylists, makeup artists and wardrobe stylists have become celebrities in their own right. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is responsible of finding many of them. In a video, hairstylist Jen Atkin once credited Khloe and Kim for giving the pro her career. She met Kim first on a Cosmopolitan shoot. Five years later, The New York Times published a feature on the hairstylist, with the headline: "Is This the Most Influential Hairstylist in the World?" The creative is responsible for Khloe's signature wavy lob, after all. Not only did the exposure give the hairstylist more opportunity with other celebs (Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Lily Collins), but she founded a successful hair care line, called Ouai. Oh, and Jen's former assistants, like Justine Marjan, are full-fledged celeb experts with endorsement deals of their own now, too.
Talk about impact.
With Kim and Kourtney, Khloe owns a her fair share of the Kardashian Beauty business, too.
Like Kim, Khloe has also collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics on her line of beauty must-haves. The line includes liquid lipsticks in additions to a face palette and gloss.
The oldest Kardashian sister may lay the lowest when it comes to beauty, but that doesn't mean she's not raking in the money, too.
In her first beauty endorsement deal, Kourney has teamed up with Manuka Doctor. The brand aligns with Kourt's more natural-leaning lifestyle. In the age of fillers and Botox, bee venom might be a good alternative for plumping your lips. Want to know what it feels like? Read this.
Kourt, too, has a slice of the booming hair-care industry. You gotta keep it in the family, after all.
In the end, they are all beauty kweens.