Why Kim Kardashian Is the Reigning Beauty Queen—Sorry, Kylie

Pat McGrath Labs

If you don't know who Pat McGrath is, for shame. The veteran makeup artist is responsible for some of the most iconic beauty looks in editorial and entertainment history. The legend also has her own makeup brand, called Pat McGrath Labs, and you can bet every release is gone in mere minutes. You know those glitter lips Taylor Swift wore in her "I Don't Want to Live" video? That was Pat McGrath Labs.

The brand's most recent launch, Dark Star 006, a smoky eye kit, was highly anticipated, in due part to the model—the one and only Kim Kardashian West—teasing out the product. "Our first collaboration with Kim was at the start of Pat McGrath Labs in fall 2015 with Gold 001. There's literally only one woman in the world who is as big a beauty junkie as I am—and that's her! We talk for hours about our favorite products and newest tips and tricks," Pat told E! News.

This recommendation gives Kim major cred alone.

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006, $130