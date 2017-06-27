Johnny Weir is ready to move forward.

In this scene from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the 32-year-old figure skater is interested in learning more about his love life during his reading with Tyler Henry.

"There's a situation basically where someone gets accused of doing something that they didn't actually do," Tyler explains. "I have to assume this is probably a situation that's already past. This feels like there was some deception around exactly how that went and the feeling is basically to move on and be able to move forward from this, but it's kind of a process of learning how to trust again."

"That makes total sense," Johnny replies. "I had a terrible divorce and I fled from that situation. I kind of always am thinking how nice it would be to be with somebody and then I stop myself because that could happen again."