We're shipping a new relationship, but it's not the romantic kind...Kristin Cavallari and Jessie James Decker need to become best friends.

If you're currently scratching your head, wondering where we came up with this idea, it's actually not as random as it may seem.

Jessie's hubby, Eric Decker, just signed with the Tennessee Titans, and thus, their family will be spending all their time in Nashville (where they already own a home).

And guess who recently moved to Music City, too? That's right, Kristin and her former NFL hubby, Jay Cutler.