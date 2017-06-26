Take a deep breath. Gwyneth Paltrow has a serious solution to your Monday blues.

Sure, the Goop owner is known for her out-of-the-box, costly wellness obsessions (Think: vagina steams and aura photography). But with over 20 years in the spotlight, she certainly knows which practices and products are going to give her results. Now, she's the reigning trendsetter among the health-conscious, constantly sharing new knowledge that will make you think twice about self-care, whether you buy into her remedies or not. Considering the price of many of her "must do's," literally buying into her healthy ways can be hard...until today.

The actress' means for relaxation are remarkably affordable. Seriously, you can be "low key Gwyneth" for less than $10.