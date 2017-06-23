Hollywood Has Lost Its Mind Over Politics, Just Like Everyone Else

We're all losing it in this political climate, some more than others.

With Twitter ablaze on an hourly basis with vitriol of all stripes, some of it funny, some of it horrifying, some of it educational and all of it exhausting, it doesn't take a doctorate in political science to discern which side of the aisle people are supporting. You don't have to scroll much, either. Half the time their allegiances are declared right there in their bios, or a pinned tweet tells the whole story.

And while millions of people are weighing in on Washington and international politics every day, the accounts with the little blue checkmarks by their name—many of them belonging to the celebrity set—can't help but be at the center of many a back-and-forth about the current state of political affairs.

But as both opponents and supporters of President Donald Trump have been quick to remind us, the chatter isn't confined to social media, though Trump's own Twitter habit has often made the site ground zero for the latest headlines. Rather, the conversation is going on everywhere, at any given moment, all over the world, via every medium.

And while everybody's talkin' at us, we're more inclined to be informed of what a celebrity is doing or saying at any given moment. A comment is only "controversial," after all, once those who've heard it have whipped themselves, or others, into a frenzy.