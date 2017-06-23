Todd Chrisley is very vocal about how protective he is over his children, especially when it comes to who his daughters date.

Needless to say, when news broke that Savannah Chrisley is dating basketball star Luke Kennard, we couldn't help but wonder how he feels about it.

Well, E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with the Chrisley Knows Best dad who surprised us (and himself!) with his positive comments about his daughter's new beau.

"When you have children, you pray religiously that your child brings someone home who they're evenly yoked with—that they have come from a similar background, and she has done that," he admitted. "They're young. Whether the relationship turns into a full-fledged, lifelong relationship, who knows! As of right now, if the relationship ended tomorrow, she would walk away a better woman because of the impact he has had on her."