Stassi Schroeder is finally getting some answers.
In a sneak peek from Wednesday's brand-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the former Vanderpump Rules star receives a message of closure from a loved one during a reading with Tyler Henryalongside co-star Kristen Doute.
"She does not want her death to be how we remember her when it comes to her life," Tyler tells her. "She's having me talk about her passing and the circumstances that she went. She doesn't feel like when she went she had full closure with the people around her…She wasn't able to have closure or really convey her feelings to the full extent. The feeling is basically, 'I die without being able to have a resolve.'"
Stassi then tells Tyler he's talking about her grandmother Pattie, whose death is still a mystery.
"We don't know how she died," she reveals. "My mom got a weird feeling at a party and made my dad take her home and just felt uneasy for a while. Then, she made my dad go over to her house a couple days later to check on her and she was dead. So, she had been there for a few days and no one knows if she committed suicide or if she accidentally killed herself because she was on medication."
Watch Stassi talk about her grandma's unexplained passing in the clip above.
