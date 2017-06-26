Stassi Schroeder is finally getting some answers.

In a sneak peek from Wednesday's brand-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the former Vanderpump Rules star receives a message of closure from a loved one during a reading with Tyler Henryalongside co-star Kristen Doute.

"She does not want her death to be how we remember her when it comes to her life," Tyler tells her. "She's having me talk about her passing and the circumstances that she went. She doesn't feel like when she went she had full closure with the people around her…She wasn't able to have closure or really convey her feelings to the full extent. The feeling is basically, 'I die without being able to have a resolve.'"