Queen of the South's scenery changes this season, and there is a reason for that.

"I think our biggest challenge so far this season, is that I wanted to take the show out of Dallas and I wanted to get into the nitty gritty of working in the drug trade," she explains. "I decided to take the show to Bogota and to shoot the show remotely. So I really wanted to expand the world of the show as Teresa's journey expands."

You can catch Queen of the South every Thursday at 10/9c on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)