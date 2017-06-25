Attention Bellas!

The official trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 has arrived and it's making us feel some type of way. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Hailee Steinfeld all return to the stage one more time along with some new additions like Ruby Rose, John Lithgow, Andy Allo and DJ Khaled.

The movie sees the stars after they graduated college; They're unhappy and long to sing with each other again at a competition. Luckily, there's a chance: A USO show in Europe to support the troops. Look out, world, it's the Bellas!

The official movie poster was also recently revealed alongside the highly anticipated clip and with the title "Last Call Pitches." Could this be the end for the Pitch Perfect franchise?