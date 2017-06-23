Mariah Carey did not make the cut of Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler's new comedy, The House.

The film centers on two parents (played by Ferrell and Poehler) who start an underground casino in the basement of their house in order to pay for their daughter's college tuition. In it, Carey was cast to make a cameo as herself.

But apparently that didn't happen.

Ferrell sat down on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week and chatted about his, er, experience working with Carey for the film, confirming she did not make the final cut.