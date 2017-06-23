How do you really feel, Halsey?

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, the "Now or Never" singer discussed featured artists on her sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "There's a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F--king moron," the electro-pop artist said, without offering any examples. "I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me."

Azalea has yet to publicly respond to the "Closer" singer's comments.