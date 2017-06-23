Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a "F--king Moron" and Calls Quavo "Misunderstood"

How do you really feel, Halsey?

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, the "Now or Never" singer discussed featured artists on her sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "There's a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F--king moron," the electro-pop artist said, without offering any examples. "I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me."

Azalea has yet to publicly respond to the "Closer" singer's comments.

The "Switch" rapper may have been blacklisted, but other controversial musicians haven't been—like Migos' Quavo, who teamed up with Halsey for a new song called "Lie." Their duet confused some of her fans, given his previous comments on homosexuality and halfhearted apology. "I think he's misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I'm pretty good at it, that doesn't mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct," she said. "I don't think he's inherently homophobic; I think he's in a tough place of trying to explain what he means. I agree his apology was bulls--t but I can't police everybody."

After the article was published, Halsey took to Twitter Friday to say more about Quavo:

Iggy Azalea

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Guardian also asked Halsey (born Ashley Frangipane) about another song, "Angel on Fire."

"Everyone thinks they know what's going on in my life, because they read it on the internet," the 22-year-old singer explained. "I'll buy a table at a restaurant, I'll buy bottles, I'll pay for everyone, then we'll go to the movies. People I barely know. I'm trying to make friends, I'm trying to get to know people. Nobody says thank you because they're like: 'Ashley has money.'"

Halsey recently realized fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. "I used to be this social queen. I could go anywhere, make anyone like me, go to any party, talk to anybody. I used to have no shame in walking up to someone on a plane or train and sitting down and chatting to them. I used to just talk. I used to be obsessed with people," Halsey said. "Now, I'm terrified of them."

