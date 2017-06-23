EXCLUSIVE!

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Says He and Malika Haqq Were Like "Oil & Water"—"We Came From Two Different Worlds"

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has nothing but nice things to say about ex Malika Haqq, even though they are no longer dating.

"You'll see throughout the season how our bond progresses: how we were compatible and then how we were different in so many ways as well," the Famously Single star told E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively yesterday at Settebello restaurant in L.A.

Ronnie says he and Khloe Kardashian's BFF hit it off instantly after they met in the Famously Single house. 

"We both had the same sense of humor," he dished. "We had a great chemistry and it think we went off of that and it was like a friendship that grew."

Despite heating up quick, their romance quickly fizzled after filming.

 

"The biggest difference I think is just that we came from two different worlds," Ronnie explained. "She's from her world, I'm from Jersey Shore world."

Ronnie added that he and Malika were just like "oil and water." "It tastes good with bread," he laughed, "but it's just not mixing."

For more from our interview with Ronnie, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Famously Single returns Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

