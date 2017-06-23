Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has nothing but nice things to say about ex Malika Haqq, even though they are no longer dating.

"You'll see throughout the season how our bond progresses: how we were compatible and then how we were different in so many ways as well," the Famously Single star told E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively yesterday at Settebello restaurant in L.A.

Ronnie says he and Khloe Kardashian's BFF hit it off instantly after they met in the Famously Single house.