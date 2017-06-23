Ron Howard has a lot of work to do.

On Thursday, Lucasfilm announced he has replaced directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the untitled Han Solo movie, slated for release on May 25, 2018. Later that night, Howard tweeted, "I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77. I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film."

Howard spoke more about his involvement with Stars Wars at Cannes Lion Friday.

In a discussion alongside New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, Howard said he hopes "to honor the great work already done" on the upcoming movie.