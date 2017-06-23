GLOW's Betty Gilpin Needs Answers About...Sesame Street?!

GLOW, Netflix's new comedy starring Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin, is scripted, but takes viewers behind the scenes of a real show, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) that started in 1986. Based on a real show, but with fictional people. Get it?
Maron plays Sam Sylvia, the man tasked with getting the professional wrestling series off the ground. Brie, of Community fame, plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress hoping GLOW will be her big break and Gilpin, who starred on Nurse Jackie and recurred on American Gods, plays Debbie Eagan, a former soap star who is using GLOW as her comeback. Since GLOW is giving a behind-the-scenes look at a real show, we had to ask the cast which gem they'd like to get the scoop on.
HBO
"Saved By the Bell," Brie told E! News. There was the Saved By the Bell TV movie on Lifetime, but imagine the possibilities. Gilpin had a very different show in mind.
"I worked on Nurse Jackie and we filmed in the same studio as Sesame Street," Gilpin told us. "There was a lot of screaming going on. There's an untold story!"
"Oh, you don't want to know that," Maron said.
"I didn't want to know it, but I saw it! What happened?" Gilpin asked.
The actors hadn't seen the show that inspired theirs until getting into filming. "Then I did watch some of it and it's wild," Brie said.
Maron stayed away because his character wasn't supposed to know about wrestling before it. "I didn't want to resemble anybody," he said. "I wanted it to come from me, but I definitely learned about it and watched it after."
Brie said she watched it throughout shooting for "ideas for our wrestling matches, for moves."
See those moves in action—GLOW is now streaming on Netflix.