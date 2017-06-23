GLOW's Betty Gilpin Needs Answers About...Sesame Street?!

GLOW, Netflix's new comedy starring Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin, is scripted, but takes viewers behind the scenes of a real show, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) that started in 1986. Based on a real show, but with fictional people. Get it?

Maron plays Sam Sylvia, the man tasked with getting the professional wrestling series off the ground. Brie, of Community fame, plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress hoping GLOW will be her big break and Gilpin, who starred on Nurse Jackie and recurred on American Gods, plays Debbie Eagan, a former soap star who is using GLOW as her comeback. Since GLOW is giving a behind-the-scenes look at a real show, we had to ask the cast which gem they'd like to get the scoop on.