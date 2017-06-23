James Corden Wrestles Dominic Cooper After Delivering Pizzas to Customers

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ruth Negga, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Playing House, Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair

This Tina Turner Drag Performance From Playing House Is Simply the Best

Al Roker, Matt Lauer

Today Show's Matt Lauer and Al Roker Reveal They Didn't Like Each Other at First

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It happens all the time: You order a pizza, you get James Corden.

For his latest Late Late Show gag, the host enlisted the help of Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper. On Thursday's episode, Corden and Rogen delivered pizzas to customers in Los Angeles who ordered pies from an independent eatery. After appearing at their apartment doorsteps, the two men presented the people with a choice: Receive their pizza or choose another pizza box with a mystery prize.

One of said mystery prizes that one party chose was the chance to see Corden wrestle celebrity guest and Dominic Cooper.

Of course, the group did get to enjoy pizza while watching the host take on the actor, known for roles in Captain America: The First Avenger and Rogen's show Preacher, in the apartment's tiny living room.

"I got tired watching that," Rogen said after the match.

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

James Corden, Late Late Show, Wrestling

CBS

James Corden, Dominic Cooper, Late Late Show, Wrestling

CBS

James Corden, Dominic Cooper, Late Late Show, Wrestling, GIF

CBS

Corden and Rogen later delivered a pizza to a woman who also chose a mystery box.

I'm not sure why @sethrogen and @j_corden were at my birthday. I didn't invite them.

A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on

Hope he doesn?t have to work tomorrow #LuckOfTheDraw

A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on

BEST BIRTHDAY EVER (does anyone remember who took this picture?) #PizzaGimp #WhatIsMyLife

A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on

The host them told her they would then throw her the "most epic Instagram party in the world" to "make everyone think you had the best time of your life."

Naturally, things got a little out of hand.

TAGS/ James Corden , Top Stories , Seth Rogen , The Late Late Show
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.