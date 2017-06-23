It happens all the time: You order a pizza, you get James Corden.

For his latest Late Late Show gag, the host enlisted the help of Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper. On Thursday's episode, Corden and Rogen delivered pizzas to customers in Los Angeles who ordered pies from an independent eatery. After appearing at their apartment doorsteps, the two men presented the people with a choice: Receive their pizza or choose another pizza box with a mystery prize.

One of said mystery prizes that one party chose was the chance to see Corden wrestle celebrity guest and Dominic Cooper.

Of course, the group did get to enjoy pizza while watching the host take on the actor, known for roles in Captain America: The First Avenger and Rogen's show Preacher, in the apartment's tiny living room.

"I got tired watching that," Rogen said after the match.