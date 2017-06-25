The season one finale of What Happens at The Abbey was jam-packed with OMG moments!

During the episode, Marissa met Kyle's family, but she revealed that she thought it was "too quick too soon." Then when Kyle started to detect that Marissa wasn't really into him, they had a tense conversation about their relationship.

"You don't treat me like a boyfriend," Kyle said.

Marissa then told him, "Sometimes you're like a stage five clinger and I can't even breathe."

A shocked Kyle then said "wow" and asked Marissa if she wanted to "end this."