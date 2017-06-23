Andy Cohen couldn't help himself.

Today's Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where the host brought up an infamous TV interview from 2005—you know, the one in which Tom Cruise called the veteran journalist "glib" in a heated debate over antidepressants and psychiatry. Given that 12 years have passed, Cohen wanted to recreate the infamous conversation for "Clubhouse Playhouse," with Lauer starring as Cruise.

"I've been looking forward to this all week," Cohen admitted.

Before they got set up in front of a green screen, Lauer wanted to make one thing crystal clear: "I like Tom Cruise? We have a good relationship. We have a good friendship. It was just one little moment, OK?" Cohen said he understood and joked, "I would like to relive that moment!"