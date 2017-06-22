Back together, or just a friendly outing?

Most would wager the latter, but David Duchovny and Téa Leoni did reunite for a private coffee run in Malibu Thursday afternoon. The amicable exes dressed casually for the daytime outing, and an eyewitness told E! News they departed in the same car together.

The X-Files alum and Madam Secretary star famously separated in 2008 while David sought professional treatment for a sex addiction. They went on to reconcile months later, only to split again in 2011. Leoni ultimately filed for divorce three years later after 17 years of not-so wedded bliss.

It's not all uncommon for David and Téa to be in the same place at the same time.

After all, the Hollywood pair co-parents two teenagers, 18-year-old Madelaine West and 15-year-old Kyd Miller. The actress told More in 2015 that she speaks almost daily to her ex-hubby, and the entire family gets together at a rental house over the holidays.