For some of The Hills cast, motherhood is so close they can almost taste it.

As fans of the beloved MTV series know by now, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag are all expanding their respective families and expecting their first child.

"It's crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan," Whitney recently joked on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles. "Just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome."

The same can be said from viewers of the reality show who watched the cast document their lives from 2006 to 2010. While storylines back then involved boyfriends, late nights at the club and gossiping, this group of ladies is now married, successful businesswomen and focused on baby supplies.

Fortunately, the gang has continued to give fans a preview into just how they are preparing for the joys of parenthood. Take a look at how each of the ladies is gearing up for a new chapter of their life that remains—dare we say—unwritten.