Getty Images
For some of The Hills cast, motherhood is so close they can almost taste it.
As fans of the beloved MTV series know by now, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag are all expanding their respective families and expecting their first child.
"It's crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan," Whitney recently joked on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles. "Just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome."
The same can be said from viewers of the reality show who watched the cast document their lives from 2006 to 2010. While storylines back then involved boyfriends, late nights at the club and gossiping, this group of ladies is now married, successful businesswomen and focused on baby supplies.
Fortunately, the gang has continued to give fans a preview into just how they are preparing for the joys of parenthood. Take a look at how each of the ladies is gearing up for a new chapter of their life that remains—dare we say—unwritten.
Lauren Conrad
2017 started off with a bang when the fashion designer announced on Instagram that she was expecting. Since then, the former Laguna Beach star has been very selective with what she shares with fans. We know she enjoyed a tropical babymoon giveaway at an undisclosed location. We saw her picture-perfect baby shower in Orange County. And yes, she announced a boy is in her future on Instagram.
As for her due date, Lauren is staying cool, calm and collective as she receives continued support from husband William Tell. "Maybe I'm just naïve, but it's pretty low on my list of concerns," she shared when asked about giving birth. "I feel like women have been doing this forever."
Jen Simon/Amazon Baby Registry
Whitney Port
Just days before Valentine's Day, the fashion designer revealed big news on Instagram. "Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" she wrote to her fans. "We are sooooo excited!!!!" That excitement is more than visible in her open and honest YouTube series titled "I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy."
Earlier this month, Whitney celebrated her upcoming birth with a gender-neutral baby shower hosted by Amazon Baby Registry. And in between all the planning, E! News has learned that The Hills alumna is working on renovating and moving into a new home.
Heidi Montag
While her former co-stars may be expecting summer babies, Heidi has a long way to go as she announced her pregnancy a few months later in April. The reality star, who is expecting a baby boy with Spencer Pratt, has no doubts that her husband will make an excellent dad. "Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he's very loving," she shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. He's got a great heart."
As for Heidi, she's an open book on Twitter in regards to her journey to motherhood. "I think I spend half of my day eating…" she wrote one day. "Pregnancy brain is real."
But wait, there's more!
We can't help but give a shout out to Laguna Beach alumni Jason Wahler and Talan Torriero who are expecting their first child with their respective wives.
"It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant," Heidi previously told Faithwire. "I think that pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life."
Two familiar faces who can attest to that firsthand is Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari.
As Audrina prepares to celebrate her daughter's first birthday this Saturday, the Prey Swim swimwear designer has a special party lined up.
"I'm so excited for Kirra's 1st birthday party! She loves the Bubble Guppies and swimming, so we are having a Bubble Guppie themed pool party for her," Audrina shared with E! News exclusively. "She is going to be hanging out with family and her baby friends all day on Saturday at a family member's house."
She added, "Kirra loves all kinds of finger foods right now, especially Gerber baby ranch flavored munchies. There will be plenty at her party!"
In regards to Kristin, she recently moved to Nashville with her husband Jay Cutler and her three children. "We always knew this day was coming," Kristin explained to People after residing in Chicago for several years. "And I am really looking forward to being in one place, setting up shop, getting my kids in school there."
She continued, "We think it's a great place to raise a family. I love it. You know you still get all four seasons, but it's much milder than other parts of the country and it's just fun. The people are cool. There's really good food. There's always something fun to do. There's not really a whole lot to not like about Nashville."
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams