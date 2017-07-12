The time has come.

Abby Lee Miller has begun her prison sentence after reporting to FCI Victorville prison in California.

Miller's attorney Robert Ridge tells E! News, "This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller. Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the Court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be ‘behind her', but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."

Earlier today, Miller posted the following message on Instagram shortly before reporting to the facility. "Today is going to be a tough day! Seems as though important facts were omitted from the case! Just wanted to let the world know - moms & girls all made money, Lots of money! Nobody was doing me a favor out of the kindness of their hearts!"

Photos appeared to show Miller arriving at FCI Victorville in a black SUV. Entertainment Tonight reports that the reality star turned herself in around noon, two hours before her deadline.

The Dance Moms star was sentenced to one year behind bars in May of this year, along with being fined $400,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

At the time of her sentencing, she had 45 days to report into prison.

Miller was initially indicted in 2015 on 20 charges of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations after the FBI, IRS and postal inspectors conducted an investigation.