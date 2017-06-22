Lindsay Ell is making waves in the country music industry.

In a genre where radio play dictates success for artists on the rise, this Canadian-born singer went where most wouldn't dare by speaking out against a Sacramento radio station that canceled her gig less than 24 hours before she was set to take the stage. Ell tweeted recently, "Had a scheduled performance in Sacramento today for listeners. The radio station has asked me not to come bc of my personal life. Sorry guys."

What about her personal life made KNCI 105.1 FM pull the plug? Ell is dating Bobby Bones, an extremely popular radio personality that works for a competing station. The response to their romance has been so negative, in fact, that some stations refuse to play her music altogether.

E! News' Carissa Culiner sat down with Lindsay about the ongoing controversy, and why she's taking a stand for the sake of her career. The 28-year-old recalled feeling "scared" to go public with her relationship last fall, "because we knew it was a sensitive thing."