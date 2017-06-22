Kate Walsh will always have a bit of Addison Montgomery in her.

The actress rose to fame on Grey's Anatomy starring as the girl every avid watcher loved to hate. After two seasons as a main character opposite Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, Walsh parlayed Addison into her own spinoff, Private Practice. Now four years after the hit medical drama said goodbye to the infamous neonatal surgeon, Walsh is reflecting on the role that changed her life.

During a Q&A with Buzzfeed, Kate said she'll never forget her entrance at the end of season one. Grey's fans will vividly remember when she (and her fiery red locks) surprised estranged husband Derek Shepherd (Dempsey) and his new girlfriend, Meredith Grey, (Pompeo) at the hospital. She recalled, "I got more calls and attention from that 60-second scene than anything in my career before. Isn't that funny?"

Walsh continued, "Everyone hated me, but at that time there was no Twitter. There were chat rooms, but I never really went on them. I kind of liked being the Wicked Witch from the East. Or the wicked bitch. [Show creator] Shonda [Rhime's] really gifted at flipping every character that's seemingly awful. It's a great lesson in how to have compassion for people that you initially hate."