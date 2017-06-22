Bachelor Nation Takes Sides: See Who Is and Isn't Defending Corinne Olympios

While Bachelor in Paradise has been cleared of misconduct allegations, people are still speaking out about Corinne Olympios.

On Wednesday, Corinne's boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky spoke exclusively to E! News about the controversy.

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," he told us.

And Corinee's boyfriend isn't the only person speaking out about the controversy.

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky Speaks Out Amid Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

Since news broke about the scandal, Bachelor Nation has been very vocal.

Watch the E! News video above to see who is and isn't defending Corinne!

