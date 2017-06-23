EXCLUSIVE!

Sofía Reyes Shares Her Beauty Secrets and the One Thing She Does Before a Red Carpet

Beauty secrets aren't always complicated. 

Just ask Sofía Reyes who credits her glowing skin to one easy thing to do: Removing your makeup before going to bed. 

The 21-year-old singer says that it's just something she does religiously, "I put cream on every morning and every night. I always take my makeup off before I go to sleep. Always."

The songstress recently released "Tell Me" with Axshn. And her album Louder, which dropped at the beginning of 2017, is completely bilingual with songs both in English and Spanish.  

"When I moved to LA, I was just starting to write my own songs. Then I had the opportunity to work with so many cool, talented songwriters. Within the years I feel like I keep growing. I'm a better songwriter than I used to be three years ago," she explained to E! News. "I feel like this album represents that." 

When we caught up with Reyes, she explained that having a summer glow is a must-have when you're walking the red carpet, especially if your dress merits it. 

“I needed a tan so bad since we’re in Miami I decided to go to the beach and the pool, so my color is OK now. For me, that’s a very important thing, for sure. Especially, if I’m wearing a very light colored dress," Reyes said. 

And when it comes to her what she eats, she also keeps it very simple. 

"I try to eat everything, literally, but I try to eat healthy, just because I love sweets. I try to exercise, I guess. But yes, I'm into the healthy stuff, like green juices and vegetables, fruits and ginger shots—they're amazing," she explained. 

