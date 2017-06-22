The Walk of Fame is getting even more star-studded.
On Thursday afternoon, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the lucky honorees who will be receiving a star in 2018.
For the category of television, Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin and Shonda Rhimes will all be celebrated.
In addition, the late Steve Irwin will also be recognized for his contributions.
"I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Bindi Irwin shared on Instagram. "Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work."
Other Class of 2018 members include:
Motion Pictures: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana
Recording: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and Weird Al Yankovic
Radio: Steve Jones
Live Theatre/Live Performance: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Bernie Mac
One reaction that grabbed the attention of fans was from Kirsten herself. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed how her mom took the news. "OMG I'm crying and at Vons. I'm so happy," the text said. "Tell me more Sat. Can we celebrate?" Awww!
Elle Fanning also congratulated her friend in the comments section.
"The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world," Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said today. "As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood's history now and forever."
Dates for each Hollywood star have yet to be scheduled. In fact, recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.
To learn more about upcoming star ceremonies, visit the Walk of Fame website.