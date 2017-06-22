The Walk of Fame is getting even more star-studded.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the lucky honorees who will be receiving a star in 2018.

For the category of television, Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin and Shonda Rhimes will all be celebrated.

In addition, the late Steve Irwin will also be recognized for his contributions.

"I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Bindi Irwin shared on Instagram. "Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work."