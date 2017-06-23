Awkward! Watch Kyle's Grandma Ask Marissa If They're "Sleeping Together Yet" on What Happens at The Abbey

Meeting the family!

Marissa sits down with Kyle's family on Sunday's season finale of What Happens at The Abbey. Kyle and Marissa have been heating up, so he invites her to meet his family while they're in Las Vegas. And even though she thinks it's "too quick too soon," Marissa still agrees to go.

During the meeting, Kyle's grandma Joyce starts asking about their relationship...and their sex life!

"How long have you known each other?" Joyce asks Marissa in the clip above.

"Just a couple months now," Marissa tells her.

Photos

What Happens at The Abbey: Meet the Cast

Marissa, What Happens at The Abbey, What Happens at The Abbey 107

E!

Joyce then gets personal and asks, "Sleeping together yet?"

LOL!

Watch the clip above to see Marissa and Kyle's reaction to his grandma's question!

Watch a brand new episode of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday at midnight, only on E!

