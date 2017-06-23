Meeting the family!

Marissa sits down with Kyle's family on Sunday's season finale of What Happens at The Abbey. Kyle and Marissa have been heating up, so he invites her to meet his family while they're in Las Vegas. And even though she thinks it's "too quick too soon," Marissa still agrees to go.

During the meeting, Kyle's grandma Joyce starts asking about their relationship...and their sex life!

"How long have you known each other?" Joyce asks Marissa in the clip above.

"Just a couple months now," Marissa tells her.