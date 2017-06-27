Intense thrillers about psychological trickery and disturbing sexual games can conceivably make for a dreary atmosphere on the set. So, best one tackles such a project in the company of friends.

And that's exactly what happened when Kirsten Dunst reunited with director Sofia Coppola for her latest film, The Beguiled. Add Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell (as the only male cast member) and you've got yourself a slumber party.

Kirsten and Elle, in particular, while they knew each other before became much closer while making the movie, which is set in the Civil War-era south.

"There's people that you meet that are little soul mates in life, and she's just like a sister to me," Dunst said about her co-star while chatting to E! News about the film.

And in this film in particular, it helped to have pals to joke around with after certain days on set.