11 Luxurious Lip Scrubs You Need in Your Life ASAP

Chapped lips are the opposite of sexy.

Sure, upping your Chapstick game helps, but it's just one half of the equation.

If you're starting this season off with flaked, dried-up lips there's no way that a lip balm alone (no matter how good it is) will cure you of your woes. To fix the real issue you've got start from scratch, and that means investing in an exfoliating lip scrub for the summer.

But don't worry, lip scrubs are beyond easy to use. In fact, it will only tack on an extra 20 seconds onto your routine.