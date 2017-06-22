Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Congratulations are in order!
Dancing With the Stars professional dancers Edyta Sliwinska and Alec Mazo welcomed a baby girl named Leia Josephine on June 18, 2017, People reports. Their newborn daughter weighed 7 lbs. and measured in at 20 inches long.
A rep for Edyta told the magazine, "The new family of four are over the moon and absolutely in love with their little princess."
This marks the married couple's second bundle of joy. Edyta and Alec's first son, 3-year-old Michael Alexander, can now officially consider himself a big brother! Michael's proud 'rents even let him decide upon the baby's name, with the rep adding, "He picked the name and insisted for months that it would be baby Leia."
Too cute!
Edyta has shared much of her pregnancy journey with social media followers since announcing her pregnancy last Christmas. Just before giving birth, the bombshell brunette and her belly bump posed for a bikini selfie.
"40 weeks! Never actually expected to last this long, but our little girl is no rush," the new mama wrote. "She does like to poke mommy's tummy if you look close."
And even as Father's Day rolled around, the then-family of three was busy celebrating Alec on his special day. Edyta captioned a video of her hubby and their son, "Happy Fathers's Day! #fathersday #bestdadever #babylove." Turns out he'd soon receive the Father's Day gift of a lifetime!
Dancing With the Stars fans will remember Mazo winning season 1 of the ABC competition series with partner Kelly Monaco. Sliwinska starred on the first 10 seasons of Dancing With the Stars before returning in 2016 with Geraldo Rivera on season 22.
Happy parenting, you two!