Best Dressed of the Week: Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid & More!

Bella Hadid

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Whether they were wearing pretty prints or double denim, this week's style stars are having a major fashion moment—and we are totally here for it. 

Vanessa Hudgens was living her best life in a white, lace dress of our dreams, which may or may not be this summer's version of the LBD.

Street-style pro Bella Hadid has landed a spot on the best dressed list for the second week in a row ,and it has everything to do with her current love affair with denim.

And don't even get us started on Zendaya's twist on the menswear trend! All we can say is that this was a very good week for fashion.

Keep scrolling for more can't miss style moments!

ESC: Zendaya

Anthony Oudot / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Zendaya

Is there a look that the singer can't pull off? One glance at her very on-trend newsboy cap and black Burberry topper, and the actress totally has us ready to embrace the menswear trend this summer.

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Holy moly! We can't get over how chic the influencer looks in this khaki Alexandre Vauthier number. 

ESC: Victoria Justice

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Victoria Justice

We're loving the actress' take on the classic white-tee-and-jeans look, featuring a bit of a twist. 

ESC: Chloe Sevigny

Splash News

Chloe Sevigny

Chloe is effortlessly cool in this casual look with spot-on accessories. 

ESC: Michelle Williams

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

The actress is giving us major nautical vibes in this fun print and high-waist pants.

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa is a total vision in this all-white number. 

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Only the eldest Kardashian sister could make leather in the summer look so cool. 

ESC: Rita Ora

TMNY / Splash News

Rita Ora

Rita's sky-blue, two-piece suit screams summer. No wonder we have our head in the clouds.

ESC: Suki Waterhouse

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Suki Waterhouse

Cool-girl Suki is giving us major inspiration to fearlessly mix our prints this summer. 

ESC: Bella Hadid

GAMR / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid

This daring, double denim look is everything. 

Could these looks be anymore on point? 

(Spoiler alert: The answer is no!) 

