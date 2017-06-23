Whether they were wearing pretty prints or double denim, this week's style stars are having a major fashion moment—and we are totally here for it.

Vanessa Hudgens was living her best life in a white, lace dress of our dreams, which may or may not be this summer's version of the LBD.

Street-style pro Bella Hadid has landed a spot on the best dressed list for the second week in a row ,and it has everything to do with her current love affair with denim.