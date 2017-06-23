Whether they were wearing pretty prints or double denim, this week's style stars are having a major fashion moment—and we are totally here for it.
Vanessa Hudgens was living her best life in a white, lace dress of our dreams, which may or may not be this summer's version of the LBD.
Street-style pro Bella Hadid has landed a spot on the best dressed list for the second week in a row ,and it has everything to do with her current love affair with denim.
And don't even get us started on Zendaya's twist on the menswear trend! All we can say is that this was a very good week for fashion.
Keep scrolling for more can't miss style moments!
Is there a look that the singer can't pull off? One glance at her very on-trend newsboy cap and black Burberry topper, and the actress totally has us ready to embrace the menswear trend this summer.
Holy moly! We can't get over how chic the influencer looks in this khaki Alexandre Vauthier number.
We're loving the actress' take on the classic white-tee-and-jeans look, featuring a bit of a twist.
Chloe is effortlessly cool in this casual look with spot-on accessories.
The actress is giving us major nautical vibes in this fun print and high-waist pants.
Vanessa is a total vision in this all-white number.
Only the eldest Kardashian sister could make leather in the summer look so cool.
Rita's sky-blue, two-piece suit screams summer. No wonder we have our head in the clouds.
Cool-girl Suki is giving us major inspiration to fearlessly mix our prints this summer.
This daring, double denim look is everything.
Could these looks be anymore on point?
(Spoiler alert: The answer is no!)