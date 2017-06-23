Add Fredrik Eklund of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York to the list of reality star turned singers.
The Swedish real estate broker has released his debut single, the dance / EDM song titled "It Gets Better." And as it turns out, E! News has an exclusive first look at the single's official music video.
The track is a charity single—25 percent of its proceeds will go towards the It Gets Better project, which aims to communicate to bullied and other "lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth around the world that it gets better, and to create and inspire the changes needed to make it better for them."
Eklund co-wrote the track with Jonas Saeed, aka KONO, a Swedish music producer who has written songs that have featured artists such as Jennifer Lopez.
"Took me a while to hear / the voice inside of me / starting to whisper and could make a difference," he sings on the track. "It gets better / Raise your hands / Shine it up / It gets better / Go round the world / Sing it Out / Starting here / Starting now / It's a new day baby, shine it out / It gets better better better / It gets better better better."
The single's cover is a photo of Eklund at age 6.
"I think for me, when I co-wrote the lyrics to the song, I look at that little boy and it wasn't that I felt alone...but I felt different," Eklund told E! News exclusively. "I felt like something was wrong with me. I felt that I couldn't fit in. This song for me, I want to take that little boy and hug him and tell him everything will get better. It's a great universal message for anyone who's ever felt alone or different or outside. I think everybody has. And now, for that little kid, everything went well. I'm happy, I'm married, I'm in New York and I'm a success in business. It did all work out."
Eklund has been married to Derek Kaplan since 2013. The video was filmed in New York City, where they live.
"We went to Chinatown because I wanted that gritty craziness and I was giving it," Eklund told E! News. "People were filming it and laughing at me and pointing. I had 10 backup dancers, these men dressed in black and we were in perfect Beyoncé formation. I'm doing it laughing at myself. But it's a good song, a good message and it goes to charity."
"I need to be authentically me," he said. "I don't want to pretend I'm some pop star, I'm not, I'm me — but I still want it to look good. We have all these locations and tomorrow night we're doing it in Times Square. We're all going to be dressed in white because we were in black earlier, so there will be that contrast. And I'm going to be in black Range Rover driving through Times Square. It just makes me happy and it makes me energized. I love dancing, there's just a kid in me who can't get enough of it."
Eklund said he plans to perform "It Gets Better" live.
"My goal is for this to be a number 1 hit on iTunes," he added. "Even if I don't, I've had a lot of fun. It's all I can do. Derek is shaking his head. I feel very happy. Everything is going according to plan so far."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)