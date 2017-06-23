The single's cover is a photo of Eklund at age 6.

"I think for me, when I co-wrote the lyrics to the song, I look at that little boy and it wasn't that I felt alone...but I felt different," Eklund told E! News exclusively. "I felt like something was wrong with me. I felt that I couldn't fit in. This song for me, I want to take that little boy and hug him and tell him everything will get better. It's a great universal message for anyone who's ever felt alone or different or outside. I think everybody has. And now, for that little kid, everything went well. I'm happy, I'm married, I'm in New York and I'm a success in business. It did all work out."

Eklund has been married to Derek Kaplan since 2013. The video was filmed in New York City, where they live.

"We went to Chinatown because I wanted that gritty craziness and I was giving it," Eklund told E! News. "People were filming it and laughing at me and pointing. I had 10 backup dancers, these men dressed in black and we were in perfect Beyoncé formation. I'm doing it laughing at myself. But it's a good song, a good message and it goes to charity."

"I need to be authentically me," he said. "I don't want to pretend I'm some pop star, I'm not, I'm me — but I still want it to look good. We have all these locations and tomorrow night we're doing it in Times Square. We're all going to be dressed in white because we were in black earlier, so there will be that contrast. And I'm going to be in black Range Rover driving through Times Square. It just makes me happy and it makes me energized. I love dancing, there's just a kid in me who can't get enough of it."