Jersey Shore's Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola Has a New Boyfriend

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Oliva Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' First Kiss Was "Weird"

Kate Beckinsale, Matt Rife

Kate Beckinsale Dating 21-Year-Old Matt Rife: 45 More May-December Romances

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, Christian Biscardi

Instagram

It looks like Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has a new love interest!

The former Jersey Shore star has moved on with a fellow New Jersey native, Christian Biscardi.

According to her Instagram, the couple appears to have been dating since at least April, which is when she posted their first photo together.

In fact, E! News caught up with Sammi at the Fire Island premiere party around the same time she shared the pic, and she admitted she was, indeed, dating someone. However, unlike her very public relationship with Ronnie, she hoped to keep things private—something that's much easier considering he's not in the business.

"It's refreshing," she told us at the time.

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Sammi has shared several PDA-filled photos since then, continuously gushing over how happy she is.

For example, she shared a video using a silly Snapchat filter earlier this month, writing,"#PureHappiness."

She also shared a throwback photo last month, writing, "'She fell for him and hasn't gotten up since' #TBT."

Needless to say, she appears to be pretty head over heels, and that's something her former co-stars have noticed, too.

Jenni "J-Woww" Farley chatted with InTouch earlier this week, giving Christian her stamp of approval.

"We've met him and he is such a sweet guy," she said. "He makes Sammi happy, so he's good in my book."

TAGS/ Jersey Shore , Couples , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.