It looks like Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has a new love interest!

The former Jersey Shore star has moved on with a fellow New Jersey native, Christian Biscardi.

According to her Instagram, the couple appears to have been dating since at least April, which is when she posted their first photo together.

In fact, E! News caught up with Sammi at the Fire Island premiere party around the same time she shared the pic, and she admitted she was, indeed, dating someone. However, unlike her very public relationship with Ronnie, she hoped to keep things private—something that's much easier considering he's not in the business.

"It's refreshing," she told us at the time.