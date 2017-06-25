Best Looks of All Time at the BET Awards

  • By
  • &

by Briana Trusty |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pitch Perfect 3, Trailer

Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Is Finally Here...Get Ready Pitches!

Chance the Rapper, 2017 Grammys, Winners

BET Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

At the BET Awards, you can bet that the celebrities on the red carpet are going to serve up some major looks.

The annual award show has been the source of epic fashion moments for celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya. Best dressed nominations are not only reserved for queens with only one name either. The red carpet has seen it all, from rhinestones to corsets to jaw-dropping cut-outs.

Since the iconic event airs tonight, we thought it was the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and remember all the looks that have stunned over the years.

So without further ado...

Photos

BET Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

ESC: Gabrielle Union, BET Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

2002

Gabrielle Union stuns in this plunging, pink number. 

ESC: Garcelle Beauvais, BET Awards

STEWART COOK/REX/Shutterstock

2003

Garcelle Beauvais was red hot in this look at the 2003 award show. 

ESC: Janet Jackson, BET Awards

Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

2004

Janet Jackson was a vision in this all-white look, which hugged her curves in all the right places. 

Article continues below

ESC: Ciara, BET Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2006

Michelle Williams looked like red-carpet royalty at the 2006 BET Awards.

ESC: BET Awards, Beyonce

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2007

Move over, Kim Kardashian—Beyoncé was rocking the corset look all the way back in 2007. 

ESC: BET Awards, Rihanna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2008

No need to stand under her umbrella, Rihanna is a ray of sunshine in this tiered chiffon gown. 

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce, 2015 BET Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2009

Queen Bey wows in this floral sequined mini with matching heels. 

ESC: Kerry Washington, BET Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2011

Kerry Washington turned heads in this fluorescent Michael Kors gown with a scandalous thigh-high slit. 

ESC: Kerry Washington, BET AWARDS

Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET

2014

When does Washington not have the red carpet completely handled? 

Article continues below

ESC: Zendaya, 2015 BET Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

2015

Zendaya sparkled in this Nicolas Jebran button-down dress with matching ankle-strap pumps. 

ESC: Janelle Monae, 2016 BET Awards

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images

2016

No optical illusions here, Janelle Monae truly was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2016 show. 

We can't wait to see what new looks this year's carpet brings. 

Which of these throwback looks do you think was the best? 

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Rihanna , Janelle Monáe , Gabrielle Union , Michelle Williams , Kerry Washington , Janet Jackson , 2017 BET Awards , Top Stories , Fashion , Red Carpet , Life/Style , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.