Best Looks of All Time at the BET Awards

At the BET Awards, you can bet that the celebrities on the red carpet are going to serve up some major looks.
The annual award show has been the source of epic fashion moments for celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya. Best dressed nominations are not only reserved for queens with only one name either. The red carpet has seen it all, from rhinestones to corsets to jaw-dropping cut-outs.
Since the iconic event airs tonight, we thought it was the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and remember all the looks that have stunned over the years.
So without further ado...
SGranitz/WireImage
Gabrielle Union stuns in this plunging, pink number.
STEWART COOK/REX/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais was red hot in this look at the 2003 award show.
Perfect/REX/Shutterstock
Janet Jackson was a vision in this all-white look, which hugged her curves in all the right places.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Michelle Williams looked like red-carpet royalty at the 2006 BET Awards.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Move over, Kim Kardashian—Beyoncé was rocking the corset look all the way back in 2007.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No need to stand under her umbrella, Rihanna is a ray of sunshine in this tiered chiffon gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Queen Bey wows in this floral sequined mini with matching heels.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kerry Washington turned heads in this fluorescent Michael Kors gown with a scandalous thigh-high slit.
Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET
When does Washington not have the red carpet completely handled?
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Zendaya sparkled in this Nicolas Jebran button-down dress with matching ankle-strap pumps.
Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
No optical illusions here, Janelle Monae truly was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2016 show.
We can't wait to see what new looks this year's carpet brings.
Which of these throwback looks do you think was the best?