Friends come and go, but family really is forever.
For several years, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett has documented the good, bad and down-right dramatic dynamics with her husband, parents and children on Kendra on Top.
And as a new season kicks off tonight on WE tv, the reality star is proud to say many things have changed for the better.
"This is the season people have been waiting for, the people who have been following me since day one. Everything that people have learned about me since day one, they get their answers to now," Kendra teased to E! News exclusively. "My mom and I, we've come a long way."
"I originally went into Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition for money purposes only, and it just so happened that I left with hope for a mom again," she continued. "I didn't think that would ever happen but it did and in season six of Kendra on Top, we go right into that."
While things may be improving for this mother-daughter relationship, Hank Baskett isn't thrilled about the change. In fact, an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode shows the former NFL player hesitant to have his wife jump right in so quickly.
"When I first saw Hank after leaving Boot Camp, he wasn't prepared for what I was going to tell him. I told him that I was ready to work on my relationship with my mom," she explained. "He got scared because of the pain that he had to suffer in the times with her, so he got scared. And that caused tension between me and my husband again."
One relationship that appears to be on more than steady ground is Kendra's bond with her father. Three years ago, the pair agreed to reunite and put the past behind them. Fast-forward to today and the former Girls Next Door star says he is "supporting me" and "loving me."
"It's been an amazing, amazing thing," she shared with us. "We literally put the past behind us. We are father and daughter again."
At the same time, Kendra admitted to us that her mom doesn't quite understand how their relationship got so good so quickly.
"Now that my mom's trying to get back into my life, she feels like why does he get this gift and I don't? I'm like, you do! Just believe and forgive," Kendra shared. "We have a very forgiving home. We're ready to move forward, we're ready to have this amazing family, you just have to be willing to forgive and move forward no strings attached."
Kendra on Top airs Friday nights at 10:30 p.m. only on WE tv.