Friends come and go, but family really is forever.

For several years, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett has documented the good, bad and down-right dramatic dynamics with her husband, parents and children on Kendra on Top.

And as a new season kicks off tonight on WE tv, the reality star is proud to say many things have changed for the better.

"This is the season people have been waiting for, the people who have been following me since day one. Everything that people have learned about me since day one, they get their answers to now," Kendra teased to E! News exclusively. "My mom and I, we've come a long way."

"I originally went into Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition for money purposes only, and it just so happened that I left with hope for a mom again," she continued. "I didn't think that would ever happen but it did and in season six of Kendra on Top, we go right into that."