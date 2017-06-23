Malika also admitted she's noticed a big difference in Khloe's current relationship when compared to her previous ones.

"Tristan's a very grounded, sound human being that comes from a great family," Malika shared. "I love his mother, by the way! Sometimes you recognize other people come from similar backgrounds that might work a little more closely to the way you were raised or the way you do things. Morals and boundaries and all those things are really important and I think that they have a lot of the same morals and goals in life. I think that's why their relationship is successful."

But does Malika see marriage in her bestie's future sometime soon? Well, she's definitely not ruling it out! "I won't say what they won't do," she told us. "I believe that they can do anything, the two of them. I really do."