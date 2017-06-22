Could there be an O.C. reunion in the future?

With revivals such as Gilmore Girls and Will and Grace being green lit, Rachel Bilson said she could potentially be interested in reprising her role as Summer Roberts if The O.C. were to be brought back as well.

"I'm always open to things," Bilson told E! News. "I don't know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don't know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."

But what would Summer be doing today? "People always ask me that and I'm like, 'What was she doing when we ended?'" the actress told us. "I can't even remember; it was so long ago. I'm sure she has kids with Seth. I don't know! She's on the beach."