Malika Haqq is still open to love.

While exclusively chatting with E! News about her dating life ahead of Sunday's season two premiere of Famously Single, the DASH Dolls star opened up about her previous relationship with co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and why they ultimately decided to go their separate ways after forging an instant connection on the show.

"I think Ronnie and I were odds from the very beginning," she explained. "I think that we define opposites attract. I think that in an environment that is as challenging as living in a loft for two and a half weeks with complete strangers, it's so unrealistic."

She continued, "He and I are the type of people that gravitate toward having security blankets in situations and love happens to be one of those things for both of us. It got us through. It worked in the meantime. It just wasn't able to survive the test of ultimate time, like real life outside of the loft."