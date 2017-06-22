Kourtney Kardashian Is the "Biggest P---y" When It Comes to Dating: "She Has No Game at All!" Says Khloe
Malika Haqq is still open to love.
While exclusively chatting with E! News about her dating life ahead of Sunday's season two premiere of Famously Single, the DASH Dolls star opened up about her previous relationship with co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and why they ultimately decided to go their separate ways after forging an instant connection on the show.
"I think Ronnie and I were odds from the very beginning," she explained. "I think that we define opposites attract. I think that in an environment that is as challenging as living in a loft for two and a half weeks with complete strangers, it's so unrealistic."
She continued, "He and I are the type of people that gravitate toward having security blankets in situations and love happens to be one of those things for both of us. It got us through. It worked in the meantime. It just wasn't able to survive the test of ultimate time, like real life outside of the loft."
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
But even though it didn't work out, Malika admitted there are no hard feelings between her and the former Jersey Shore cast member. "Ronnie and I spoke via text about two days ago," she said. "We're on good terms."
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old reality star revealed she's currently single and looking for a potential partner. "I think that I'm a lover that's looking for a lover and that's not going to be easy to find," she confessed. "It's not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time."
Although she's taking things slow right now, Malika also shared her hopes to eventually have a family of her own one day. "I pray that marriage and children are in my future. I don't know what will happen, but in the meantime I have amazing children in my life, so I don't lack baby love at all," she said. "But I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would."
Famously Single returns Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m., only on E!