Bill Cosby to Teach Young People About Sexual Assault Allegations

Want to learn about how to handle sexual crime claims? You can talk to Bill Cosby.

Fresh off a mistrial over a case in which a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2004, the popular 79-year-old Cosby Show star and comedian plans on spending some of his time until his new trial hosting town hall-style talks with young people about how to handle such allegations, his rep says.

"We are going to wait and see what this district attorney is going to do. This case is so polarizing. I don't know how you come back after a mistrial and try to retry Mr. Cosby," the rep, Andrew Wyatt, told anchor Janice Rogers on Birmingham, Alabama news station WBRC's show Good Day Alabama. "I think we move on now. Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We are now planning town halls and we are going to be coming to this city sometime in July."

Wyatt said the actor wanted to "talk to young people," adding, "Because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they're facing when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things that they shouldn't be doing. And it also affects married men."