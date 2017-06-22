Bob Harper Completes Cardiac Rehab: How He Bounced Back in Record Time

Bob Harper is on his way to reaching 100 percent after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.

As you may recall, the Biggest Loser host was working out when he went into cardiac arrest on February 27. He's dedicated the last four months to working on his health and strengthening his heart again.

Yesterday marked a big milestone in that recovery process.

Harper took to Instagram to announce he'd finished his cardiac rehab, sharing a photo of a heart with the number "36/36" in the middle.