Attention Hanson Fans: You've Been Singing "MMMBop" Wrong for 20 Years

Hanson

twitter.com/kyleandjackieo

After 20 years of "MMMBop," Hanson has finally set the record straight.

The boy band took to the Kyle and Jackie O Show to claim that most people have been getting the lyrics to the 1997 hit wrong the whole time.

"Too many people put a 'wop' in there," Zac Hanson revealed to the Australian radio show. "What happens is people go to sing that song and they start making it up as if it's nonsense. But it's actually a repetitive part, it came from doo-wop songs. So it's a background part."

Hanson

twitter.com/kyleandjackieo

The brothers decided to sing the part in question rather than explain further, and sure enough it was completely "wop"-less. Time to break a 20 year habit!

Lyrical technicalities aside, Zac added that many listeners don't know the sweet sentiment behind the song.

"'MMMBop' represents a frame of time; 'In an MMMBop they're gone,' it says in the lyrics of the song," the singer said. "The whole song's about the fact that almost everything in your life will come and go very quickly. You've got to figure out what matters and grab onto those things."

Well now that any "MMMBop" misconceptions are cleared up, it's time to celebrate the song's 20th anniversary properly: singing along in the car at full volume, with zero "wops."

