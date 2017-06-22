After 20 years of "MMMBop," Hanson has finally set the record straight.

The boy band took to the Kyle and Jackie O Show to claim that most people have been getting the lyrics to the 1997 hit wrong the whole time.

"Too many people put a 'wop' in there," Zac Hanson revealed to the Australian radio show. "What happens is people go to sing that song and they start making it up as if it's nonsense. But it's actually a repetitive part, it came from doo-wop songs. So it's a background part."