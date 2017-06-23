The Beguiled's Costume Designer Spills a Wardrobe Secret

Just like us, you're probably dying to know what the actors went through to be able to wear corsets every day on set, but to our surprise, there wasn't actually much preparation.

"They didn't have to prepare for the corsets, but each morning when you put it on, you only take it in slightly. You pull it in a little at a time so you don't push all the air out of the lungs at once. So they don't get sick. It's a very gradual process, it's not quick. You ease into the corset."

As for the wardrobe malfunction that had Stacey in tears fearful of ruining the whole movie?

"We did have one major mistake while shooting. Someone put bleach in the washing machine," she told us. "They bleached out two of the tops one of the actresses wore. And she had already worn it on camera, so we had to scramble to make a replica. Thank goodness I had the most incredible tailors in New Orleans (Patty and Aurora). I spent the weekend re-dying the fabric to make it look the right color and the other one I spent fading, because the originals were heavily treated long before clothes were ever made from them. It was a real team effort and it would not have happened without those two brilliant tailors pulling them back together. A lot of dedication and a lot of stress when into the fix. I definitely cried and was like, ‘I'm going to ruin the movie. What are we going to do?' But Patty whipped up that top in moments—well two days."