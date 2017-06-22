Stars Who Lost Jobs When Their Roles Were Recast

by Corinne Heller |

Oliva Munn

Fresh Prince of Bel Air Cast, Janet Hubert, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, James Avery, Tatyana Ali

Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank

One day you're working on a movie or TV project and the next day, you've been Aunt Viv'ed.

Hollywood is not immune to the old manta that every person is replaceable. Actors and directors are replaced all the time for a number of reasons—travel conflicts, financial disagreements and yes, personal reasons. Sometimes people just don't get along.

Such was the case with Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Vivian on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She played the character for three seasons and left the show in 1993 amid a contract dispute and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid, which came as a surprise to viewers.

Hubert also feuded with main star Will SmithHe has reunited with several of their past co-stars a few times and she never attended the reunions.

Janet Hubert-Whitten, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Roles Recast

NBC

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Janet Hubert left the show amid a contract dispute. Daphne Maxwell Reid replaced her as Aunt Vivian.

Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Game of Thrones

HBO

Game of Thrones

Ed Skrein played Dany's boy toy Daario for barely a season before his role was recast. Michiel Huisman assumed the role starting in season four in 2014.

Eric Stolz, Michael J. Fox, Roles Recast

Ron Galella/WireImage, Universal Pictures

Back to the Future

Despite shooting three to five weeks of footage for the movie, Eric Stoltz was still replaced by Michael J. Fox.

Ron Howard, Phil Lord, Chris Miller

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Han Solo Movie

In June 2017, Ron Howard was chosen to replace Phil Lord and Chris Miller as the director of the Han Solo film after they were fired due to "creative differences."

Aimee Richardson, Nell Tiger Free

HBO

Game of Thrones

Though she's been with the show since it first debuted in 2011, Aimee Richardson learned Nell Tiger Free would be taking over the role of Princess Myrcella Baratheon in season five. Richardson wasn't too distraught though, posting a hilarious Vine video in which she holds a sign reading "princess for hire."

Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Dornan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Fifty Shades of Grey

After Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the steamy production, the search for the next Christian Grey ended with Jamie Dornan, the hot Irish star of The Fall and Once Upon a Time. And judging from the first trailer for the steamy flick, Dornan fit the domineering role just fine.

Tobey Maguire, Rafe Spall, Roles Recast

Courtesy of Rick Diamond/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Life of Pi

Tobey Maguire was reportedly "too famous" to play the Writer character in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning film and was replaced by lesser-known Rafe Spall.

Rooney Mara, Jessica Chastain, Roles Recast

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Columbia Pictures

Zero Dark Thirty

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara said she couldn't star in the Oscar favorite because of scheduling conflicts. Lucky for Jessica Chastain, the role became all hers and even made her a Golden Globe winner.

Dougray Scott, Hugh Jackman, Roles Recast

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images/Marvel Characters Inc/Fox

X-Men

After getting tied up in shooting Mission: Impossible 2, Dougray Scott had to pass on the role. Instead, Aussie actor Hugh Jackman stepped in as one sexy Wolverine.

Maura Tierney, Lauren Graham, Roles Recast

Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Parenthood

Even though production was halted to allow Maura Tierney time for her breast-cancer treatments, the show eventually had to recast the role of Sarah Braverman to with onetime Gilmore Girl Lauren Graham.

Shia LaBeouf, Ben Foster

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Orphans

Shortly after Shia LaBeouf dropped out of the Broadway play due to "creative differences," the production signed The Messenger star Ben Foster to replace him. The role would mark Foster's Broadway debut.

Ryan Gosling, Mark Wahlberg, Roles Recast

John Shearer/WireImage/DreamWorks Pictures

The Lovely Bones

Ryan Gosling revealed that he was fired from Peter Jackson's 2009 movie because his 60-pound weight gain didn't sit well with producers. Try not to be too upset. Mark Wahlberg replaced him and he's just as easy on the eyes.

Lindsay Ridgeway, Lily Nicksay, Roles Recast

Touchstone Television

Boy Meets World

Cory and Eric's younger sister, Morgan, wasn't the same girl during the entire series. Lily Nicksay did the honors from 1993 to 1995 while Lindsay Ridgeway took over in 1996.

Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Roles Recast

Marvel, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Iron Man 2

Marvel bosses replaced Terrence Howard with Don Cheadle after a salary dispute. Is Howard still bitter? "Marvel made a choice, and it was a very, very bad choice," the actor said.

Rachel Dratch, Jane Krakowski, Roles Recast

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images/Ali Goldstein/NBC

30 Rock

In the show's pilot, former Saturday Night Live castmember Rachel Dratch played the role of Jenna Maroney. In the end, Jane Krakowski landed the hilarious gig with Dratch still making several appearances.

Tom Selleck, Harrison Ford, Roles Recast

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images, LUCASFILMS LTD/ZUMA Press

Raiders of the Lost Ark

After signing onto Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck chose to turn down the movie role, making way for Harrison Ford to play the man in the fedora.

Alicia Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Roles Recast

ABC

Roseanne

In order to attend Vassar College, Lecy Goranson had to leave the show after five years. Sarah Chalke stepped in, but fans couldn't help but notice Becky's ever-changing face.

 

Stuart Townsend, Viggo Mortensen, Roles Recast

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings

While filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy, director Peter Jackson worried Stuart Townsend was too young to play the hero. Luckily, Viggo Mortensen was available (and older) for the role.

Dick York, Dick Sargent, Roles Recast

ABC via Getty Images

Bewitched

Suffering from a bad back condition, Dick York caused a number of shooting delays and rewrites. After leaving the show, Dick Sargent or "The Other Darrin" stepped in for the next three seasons.

Katie Holmes, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Roles Recast

Warner Bros.

The Dark Knight

After playing Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, Katie Holmes decided to drop out for the film's next Batman installment. Maggie Gyllenhaal ended up costarring alongside Christian Bale.

Brandon T. Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop

PacificCoastNews.com; Paramount Pictures

Beverly Hills Cop

Two weeks before filming was set to begin, Sylvester Stallone left the project and Eddie Murphy stepped in. After massive rewrites were made, the action comedy film was finally made. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer later claimed the role was also offered to Mickey Rourke.

Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Roles Recast

Everett Collection, Rex Features via AP Images

Breakfast at Tiffany's

When Hollywood bought the rights to the story, author Truman Capote wanted Marilyn Monre to play Holly Golightly. In the end, Audrey Hepburn got the iconic role of a young, beautiful New York socialite.

Benjamin Bratt, Al Pacino, Roles Recast

Jemal Countess/WireImage/Ronda Churchill/AP

Despicable Me 2

Almost two months before the film's release, Al Pacino abruptly pulled out of the animated sequel citing "creative differences" with Universal Pictures. Benjamin Bratt quickly filled the void left by the Oscar-winning actor.

Laura Marano, Lily Jackson, Roles Recast

Back to You

Originally, Laura Marano played adorable 10-year-old Gracie Carr on the Fox comedy. After producers decided to "go in a different direction," My Name Is Earl actress Lily Jackson stepped in.

NEXT GALLERY: Movie Premiere Pandemonium

In 2014, Game of Thrones also replaced English actor Ed Skrein, who had barely appeared as Daenerys Targaryen's boy toy Daario Naharis, with Dutch actor Michiel Huisman.

He told TooFab in 2015 that he did not "walk away" from Game of Thrones, adding, "This is a complicated industry and there's always politics involved."

Movie roles have also been recast for decades. But before the Internet, it was not as widely reported.

Back to the Future's Marty McFly was originally played by Eric Stoltz. After filming for several weeks, he was replaced by Michael J. Fox, a much more well-known star at the time due to the popularity of his sitcom Family Ties.

Directors are also often replaced. Ron Howard stepped in to helm the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars film after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired due to "creative differences." Howard had previously starred in Star Wars creator George LucasAmerican Graffiti comedy film and directed the 1988 cult fantasy film Willow, which Lucas also created and executive produced.

 

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences,' but for once this cliché is true," Lord and Miller said. "We're really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."

