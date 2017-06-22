Stars Who Lost Jobs When Their Roles Were Recast

One day you're working on a movie or TV project and the next day, you've been Aunt Viv'ed.

Hollywood is not immune to the old manta that every person is replaceable. Actors and directors are replaced all the time for a number of reasons—travel conflicts, financial disagreements and yes, personal reasons. Sometimes people just don't get along.

Such was the case with Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Vivian on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She played the character for three seasons and left the show in 1993 amid a contract dispute and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid, which came as a surprise to viewers.

Hubert also feuded with main star Will Smith. He has reunited with several of their past co-stars a few times and she never attended the reunions.