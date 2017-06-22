Greek Reunion Movie Is Officially Dead at Freeform

Bad news, Greek fans: The highly-anticipated return to Cypress-Rhodes University is no longer happening. At least, not on Freeform.

E! News has confirmed that network will not be moving forward with Greek: The Reunion, the two-hour holiday movie that was revealed to be in development over a year ago during their 2016 Upfronts presentation. The reason they've abandoned their plans to check in with Casey, Rusty, Cappie and the gang at their five-year class reunion hasn't been made clear.

TVLine first reported the news.