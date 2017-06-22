Greek Reunion Movie Is Officially Dead at Freeform

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Fandom and Cast on Twitter

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote for the Best Fandom and Best Cast on Social Media Now

GLOW, Alison Brie

The Jeans That "Almost Erased Alison Brie" & GLOW's "Heartbreaking" (and Amazing) Fashions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Greek, College TV Shows

ABC Family

Bad news, Greek fans: The highly-anticipated return to Cypress-Rhodes University is no longer happening. At least, not on Freeform.

E! News has confirmed that network will not be moving forward with Greek: The Reunion, the two-hour holiday movie that was revealed to be in development over a year ago during their 2016 Upfronts presentation. The reason they've abandoned their plans to check in with Casey, Rusty, Cappie and the gang at their five-year class reunion hasn't been made clear.

TVLine first reported the news.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

When the project was announced in 2016, executive producers Sean Piller, Lloyd Sagan and creator Patrick Sean Smith were attached to return, however none of the cast was mentioned as being formally involved—which, if we're being honest, wasn't the best sign for things to come. Whether the creatives plan to shop the project elsewhere or let sleeping dogs lie remains to be seen.

Greek originally ran from 2007 to 2011 on then-ABC Family and starred Jacob Zachar, Spencer Grammer, Scott Michael Foster, Jake McDorman, Amber StevensPaul James, Dilshad Vadsaria, and Clarke Duke.

Are you disappointed in Freeform's decision to abandon the Greek reunion? Are you hoping it finds new life elsewhere? Sound off in the comments below!

TAGS/ Greek , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.