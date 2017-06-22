Harry Styles Mourns Stepfather's Death and Gets Support From One Direction Pals

Harry Styles, Robin Twist

Graham Stone/Barcroft Media/startraksphoto.com

Harry Styles and his family are mourning the death of his stepfather Robin Twist, who recently lost his battle with cancer at age 57.

Styles' band mates from One Direction, which is on hiatus as a group, took to social media to express their condolences for their friend.

Twist had married Styles' mother Anne Cox in 2013 and the two recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The singer had served as the best man.

"Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time," Styles' family said in a statement.

Twist helped raise Harry and his sister Gemma when they were teenagers after he and Anne started dating, the BBC reported.

He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.

Thank you for all the anniversary wishes. ??

A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on

Harry Styles, Robin Twist

Instagram

After news of Twist's death was made public, Liam Payne posted a photo of Twist and Styles' mother on Instagram Thursday.

"Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin," he wrote. "What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X."

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Niall Horan shared the same photo on his own Instagram page.

"Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin," he wrote. "For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest,  kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family."

Louis Tomlinson, who lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to cancer last December, tweeted, "Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family."

Former One Direction band mate Zayn Malik has not commented publicly about Styles' stepfather.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.