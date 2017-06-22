Harry Styles and his family are mourning the death of his stepfather Robin Twist, who recently lost his battle with cancer at age 57.

Styles' band mates from One Direction, which is on hiatus as a group, took to social media to express their condolences for their friend.

Twist had married Styles' mother Anne Cox in 2013 and the two recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The singer had served as the best man.

"Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time," Styles' family said in a statement.

Twist helped raise Harry and his sister Gemma when they were teenagers after he and Anne started dating, the BBC reported.

He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.