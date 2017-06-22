GLOW will transport you back to the wonderful (to some) world of the 1980s, complete with some amazing (and not so amazing) fashions. After all, the series starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron is set in the 1980s and about a women's professional wrestling circuit, so you know things are going to get wild. Big hair, bold colors, sad jeans?

"Loved it," Brie told E! News about the fashions. "I loved it."

"It runs the gambit because some things make you feel very warm inside and excited, like glitter and neon," Gilpin said. "But then you'll see a windbreaker that has a brown-teal sadness…some of it is truly heartbreaking."