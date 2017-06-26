Harry and Meghan wanted to fly under the radar, though they did occasionally pop out to "a couple of favorite spots where people don't immediately run to the press to say they're there," the source tells E! News. One of those places is the home of two close friends, whom the pair visited over the weekend. "Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan's friend's home, who are now Harry's friends, too. Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto," the source says. "It's nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too."

(Harry last visited Meghan in Toronto just before Easter.)

In fact, a second insider says Meghan is prepared to move to the U.K. to be closer to Harry. The couple is "in an extremely solid and happy place at the moment," the insider adds. "They aren't rushing ahead at a ridiculous speed or making rash decisions. But, yes, they love each other very much and neither could imagine being without the other. They speak about the future a lot, whether it's getting each other's take on future career plans or where they'll be as a couple. They talk about living in London—Meghan really sees herself moving, and he really wants that."