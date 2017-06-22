Aubrey Plaza's got herself a couple of new buds.

The Parks and Recreation alum and Legion star smoked pot with two members of the Sisters of the Valley, aka the "Weed Nuns," in a Cut.com YouTube video promoting her new raunchy comedy film The Little Hours, which is about nuns.

The nuns and Plaza began by saying they all smoke marijuana. The nuns then shared with the actress some of their private medical stash, Purple Cream, an indica cannabis often used to curb anxiety and help people relax. Plaza looked pretty relaxed as she lit up a joint and listened to her new friends talk about their lifestyle and work. Their group has a cannabis farm and sells its own holistic products.

"The reason we grow weed is to support ourselves," said one of the nuns, Sister Kate. "And also to create honorable spiritual jobs for women."

The other nun, Sister Evie, said their group stands for chastity, ecology, activism and service.