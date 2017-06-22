Aubrey Plaza Smokes Pot With the Weed Nuns and Learns About "Nun Porn Movies"

Aubrey Plaza's got herself a couple of new buds.

The Parks and Recreation alum and Legion star smoked pot with two members of the Sisters of the Valley, aka the "Weed Nuns," in a Cut.com YouTube video promoting her new raunchy comedy film The Little Hours, which is about nuns.

The nuns and Plaza began by saying they all smoke marijuana. The nuns then shared with the actress some of their private medical stash, Purple Cream, an indica cannabis often used to curb anxiety and help people relax. Plaza looked pretty relaxed as she lit up a joint and listened to her new friends talk about their lifestyle and work. Their group has a cannabis farm and sells its own holistic products.

"The reason we grow weed is to support ourselves," said one of the nuns, Sister Kate. "And also to create honorable spiritual jobs for women."

The other nun, Sister Evie, said their group stands for chastity, ecology, activism and service.

Photos

Celebs Outspoken About Their Religion

Aubrey Plaza, Weed Nuns

Cut.com / YouTube

The nuns also showed Plaza how to trim cannabis buds.

"This is the coolest thing I've ever seen," she said, holding and smelling part of a plant.

Then it was stoned confession time.

"One time I hid a bunch of weed in my saxophone and I think my mom found it," Plaza said.

The nuns explained to the actress their philosophy.

"We believe cannabis oil was the other holy oil of the bible," Sister Kate said. "Our position is, if Jesus lived, he probably smoked weed."

"Yeah," Plaza replied.

They also talked about the actress' new film, which the Catholic League had denounced as "pure trash."

Sister Kate said she enjoyed the movie.

"It's not the raunchiest," she said. "You haven't watched any nun porn movies."

"I can't believe I said that!" she added.

The Little Hours also stars Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Dave Franco, John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon and is set for release on June 30.

